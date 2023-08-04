On Friday, August 4 at 8:10 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (56-54) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-53) at Target Field in the series opener. Bailey Ober will get the call for the Twins, while Merrill Kelly will take the hill for the Diamondbacks.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +105 odds to upset. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-5, 3.19 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (9-5, 3.40 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 72 times and won 43, or 59.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Twins have gone 38-27 (58.5%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 27, or 47.4%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 16 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+280)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win NL West +2200 - 3rd

