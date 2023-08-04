Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins square off against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 123 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Arizona is eighth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 526.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.334 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly (9-5) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 17 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Mariners L 4-0 Home Merrill Kelly Luis Castillo 7/31/2023 Giants W 4-3 Away Ryne Nelson Jakob Junis 8/1/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 8/2/2023 Giants L 4-2 Away Slade Cecconi Logan Webb 8/3/2023 Giants L 1-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Scott Alexander 8/4/2023 Twins - Away Merrill Kelly Bailey Ober 8/5/2023 Twins - Away Ryne Nelson Kenta Maeda 8/6/2023 Twins - Away Zac Gallen Pablo Lopez 8/8/2023 Dodgers - Home - Julio Urías 8/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Pfaadt Bobby Miller 8/11/2023 Padres - Home Merrill Kelly Blake Snell

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.