Friday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (56-54) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-53) at Target Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-5) to the mound, while Merrill Kelly (9-5) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 27 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 16 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (526 total).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule