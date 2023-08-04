Diamondbacks vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Friday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (56-54) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-53) at Target Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 4.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-5) to the mound, while Merrill Kelly (9-5) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Diamondbacks vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-3.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Diamondbacks have come away with 27 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Arizona has been victorious 16 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Arizona is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (526 total).
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 30
|Mariners
|L 4-0
|Merrill Kelly vs Luis Castillo
|July 31
|@ Giants
|W 4-3
|Ryne Nelson vs Jakob Junis
|August 1
|@ Giants
|L 4-3
|Zac Gallen vs Alex Cobb
|August 2
|@ Giants
|L 4-2
|Slade Cecconi vs Logan Webb
|August 3
|@ Giants
|L 1-0
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Scott Alexander
|August 4
|@ Twins
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Bailey Ober
|August 5
|@ Twins
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 6
|@ Twins
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Pablo Lopez
|August 8
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Julio Urías
|August 9
|Dodgers
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Bobby Miller
|August 11
|Padres
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Blake Snell
