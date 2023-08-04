The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 105 hits, batting .279 this season with 47 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 69 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.

He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (20 of 103), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (38.8%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (14.6%).

He has scored in 53 games this season (51.5%), including multiple runs in 20 games.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .273 AVG .284 .349 OBP .365 .505 SLG .552 22 XBH 25 10 HR 11 30 RBI 29 43/19 K/BB 43/21 12 SB 21

