Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:23 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After batting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .263 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- In 62.3% of his 106 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 18.9% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.7% of his games this year, Walker has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (14.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season (45.3%), including six multi-run games (5.7%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|53
|.272
|AVG
|.255
|.356
|OBP
|.326
|.565
|SLG
|.461
|30
|XBH
|24
|13
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|34
|41/24
|K/BB
|44/21
|3
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 127 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Ober (6-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 3.19 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
