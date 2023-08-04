After batting .143 with a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Bailey Ober) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Giants.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is hitting .176 with a double, a home run and three walks.

In 40.0% of his games this season (10 of 25), Kelly has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (12.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Kelly has driven in a run in five games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this year (12.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .056 AVG .289 .081 OBP .317 .056 SLG .395 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings