Alek Thomas -- batting .226 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .229.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 34 of 69 games this year (49.3%), including 14 multi-hit games (20.3%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (10.1%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (24.6%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (4.3%).

He has scored in 24 games this year (34.8%), including six multi-run games (8.7%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .282 AVG .185 .318 OBP .217 .485 SLG .331 12 XBH 10 3 HR 4 11 RBI 9 23/5 K/BB 35/5 2 SB 3

