Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:24 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Alek Thomas -- batting .226 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .229.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 34 of 69 games this year (49.3%), including 14 multi-hit games (20.3%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (10.1%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (24.6%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (4.3%).
- He has scored in 24 games this year (34.8%), including six multi-run games (8.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.282
|AVG
|.185
|.318
|OBP
|.217
|.485
|SLG
|.331
|12
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|23/5
|K/BB
|35/5
|2
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober (6-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed four innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.