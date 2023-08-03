How to Watch the Yankees vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3
The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will send Clarke Schmidt and Cristian Javier, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs face off on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank seventh in MLB play with 148 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- New York ranks 18th in baseball with a .403 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.230).
- New York ranks 21st in runs scored with 467 (4.3 per game).
- The Yankees' .301 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.
- The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-best mark in the majors.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.
- New York's 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.242).
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 138 home runs.
- Fueled by 325 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 13th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 518 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).
- The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.
- Houston averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.
- Houston has pitched to a 3.76 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- The Astros rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.268 WHIP this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Schmidt (7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 22nd of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Schmidt has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Schmidt is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Javier (7-2) to the mound for his 21st start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- He has nine quality starts in 20 chances this season.
- Javier has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Wells
|7/30/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-3
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/31/2023
|Rays
|L 5-1
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/1/2023
|Rays
|L 5-2
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Eflin
|8/2/2023
|Rays
|W 7-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Shane McClanahan
|8/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Cristian Javier
|8/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Brown
|8/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|J.P. France
|8/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Framber Valdez
|8/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Dylan Cease
|8/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Touki Toussaint
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Rays
|W 17-4
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Taj Bradley
|7/30/2023
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Zack Littell
|7/31/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-3
|Home
|J.P. France
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Gavin Williams
|8/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Tanner Bibee
|8/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/4/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|8/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|8/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Carlos Rodón
|8/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Jack Flaherty
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.