WNBA play on Thursday will include Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury (6-19) hosting the Atlanta Dream (14-12) at Footprint Center, with the matchup starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Atlanta fell short in a 93-72 loss to Las Vegas. The Dream were led by Cheyenne Parker, who wound up with 19 points, while Nia Coffey added 14 points and two blocks. Phoenix lost to Indiana 72-71 in their last game. Taurasi (29 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT) ended the game as Phoenix's top scorer.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Dream vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-350 to win)

Dream (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+260 to win)

Mercury (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-7.5)

Dream (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mercury Season Stats

In 2023, the Mercury are worst in the league on offense (76 points scored per game) and eighth defensively (83.9 points allowed).

Phoenix is the worst team in the league in rebounds per game (30.6) and fifth in rebounds allowed (34.3).

The Mercury are sixth in the WNBA in assists (19.4 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Phoenix is worst in the league in committing them (16 per game). And it is third-worst in forcing them (12.5 per game).

At 7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.1% from downtown, the Mercury are seventh and seventh in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Phoenix gives up 7.6 3-pointers per game and concedes 34.9% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and eighth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

At home the Mercury are better offensively, averaging 77.5 points per game, compared to 74.8 on the road. They're also better defensively, giving up 78.5 points per game at home, and 88.1 on the road.

Phoenix grabs more rebounds per game at home (31.7) than on the road (29.7), and concedes fewer rebounds at home (32.9) than on the road (35.4).

The Mercury average 1.2 more assists per game at home (20.1) than away (18.9).

Phoenix commits more turnovers per game at home (16.5) than away (15.6), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (12) than away (12.9).

This year the Mercury are sinking fewer 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (7.1). However they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (32.5%).

Phoenix gives up fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6.6) than on the road (8.3), and it allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (36%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have entered the game as underdogs 19 times this season and won four, or 21.1%, of those games.

The Mercury have not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

Phoenix has eight wins in 24 games against the spread this year.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more, Phoenix has two wins ATS (2-6).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mercury have a 27.8% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.