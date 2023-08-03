Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Nick Ahmed is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 25, when he went 0-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed has nine doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .228.
- Ahmed has gotten a hit in 26 of 50 games this year (52.0%), with multiple hits on six occasions (12.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 50 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 20.0% of his games this season, Ahmed has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0%.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (24.0%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.304
|AVG
|.158
|.368
|OBP
|.169
|.406
|SLG
|.263
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|8
|11/7
|K/BB
|26/1
|3
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Giants surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, one per game).
- Alexander makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the lefty threw one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering no earned runs while giving up only one hit.
- The 34-year-old has put up a 3.13 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 36 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .212 to opposing hitters.
