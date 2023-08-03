Nick Ahmed is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 25, when he went 0-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed has nine doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .228.

Ahmed has gotten a hit in 26 of 50 games this year (52.0%), with multiple hits on six occasions (12.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 50 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In 20.0% of his games this season, Ahmed has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0%.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (24.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .304 AVG .158 .368 OBP .169 .406 SLG .263 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 6 RBI 8 11/7 K/BB 26/1 3 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings