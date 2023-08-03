Mercury vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Mercury (6-19) will try to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Atlanta Dream (14-12), airing at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Dream matchup.
Mercury vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mercury vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-7.5)
|163.5
|-340
|+270
|BetMGM
|Dream (-7.5)
|162.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Dream (-7.5)
|164.5
|-350
|+240
|Tipico
|Dream (-7.5)
|164.5
|-340
|+250
Mercury vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Dream have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- The Mercury are 8-16-0 ATS this year.
- Atlanta has covered the spread twice when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Phoenix has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in eight opportunities).
- A total of 12 out of the Dream's 25 games this season have gone over the point total.
- The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 24 times this year.
