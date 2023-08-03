Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .511, fueled by 44 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Marte has had a hit in 77 of 101 games this year (76.2%), including multiple hits 29 times (28.7%).
- He has gone deep in 16.8% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, Marte has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (14.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 53.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.8%.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|51
|.296
|AVG
|.286
|.371
|OBP
|.366
|.476
|SLG
|.544
|19
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|12
|19
|RBI
|38
|34/21
|K/BB
|39/24
|3
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 114 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Alexander gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.13, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 36 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .212 batting average against him.
