Jace Peterson Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson (.321 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Giants.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is hitting .223 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks.
- Peterson will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .385 over the course of his last games.
- Peterson has gotten a hit in 50 of 93 games this year (53.8%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (11.8%).
- He has homered in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 93), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Peterson has had an RBI in 18 games this season (19.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (26.9%), including multiple runs in four games.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.179
|AVG
|.262
|.280
|OBP
|.346
|.279
|SLG
|.369
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|15
|41/20
|K/BB
|36/16
|8
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, one per game).
- Alexander gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.13, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 36 games this season. Opponents have a .212 batting average against him.
