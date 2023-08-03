After hitting .250 with a double, two triples, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Scott Alexander) at 3:45 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .274 with 45 walks and 48 runs scored.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.
  • Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 56.2% of his games this year (50 of 89), with at least two hits 24 times (27.0%).
  • In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.6%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (28.1%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (9.0%).
  • He has scored in 44.9% of his games this season (40 of 89), with two or more runs seven times (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 41
.223 AVG .331
.331 OBP .433
.345 SLG .474
12 XBH 12
2 HR 3
15 RBI 22
33/23 K/BB 20/22
7 SB 6

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 114 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Alexander gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when the lefty tossed one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering no earned runs while giving up only one hit.
  • In 36 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.13 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.