After hitting .250 with a double, two triples, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Scott Alexander) at 3:45 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Scott Alexander TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .274 with 45 walks and 48 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.

Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 56.2% of his games this year (50 of 89), with at least two hits 24 times (27.0%).

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.6%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (28.1%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (9.0%).

He has scored in 44.9% of his games this season (40 of 89), with two or more runs seven times (7.9%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .223 AVG .331 .331 OBP .433 .345 SLG .474 12 XBH 12 2 HR 3 15 RBI 22 33/23 K/BB 20/22 7 SB 6

Giants Pitching Rankings