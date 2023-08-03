The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

  • Rivera is hitting .288 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 37 of 60 games this season (61.7%) Rivera has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).
  • He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rivera has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this year (19 of 60), with more than one RBI four times (6.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 25 games this year (41.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 30
.275 AVG .301
.292 OBP .371
.373 SLG .437
6 XBH 10
2 HR 2
7 RBI 17
21/3 K/BB 25/12
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, one per game).
  • The Giants will send Alexander (6-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the lefty tossed one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering no earned runs while allowing just one hit.
  • The 34-year-old has amassed a 3.13 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 36 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .212 to opposing hitters.
