The Arizona Diamondbacks (57-52) visit the San Francisco Giants (60-49) at 3:45 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable pitchers are Scott Alexander (6-1) for the Giants and Brandon Pfaadt (0-4) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: Alexander - SF (6-1, 3.13 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-4, 8.20 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (0-4) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 37 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.20, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.

Pfaadt has one quality start under his belt this season.

Pfaadt will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.6 frames per outing.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Giants

The opposing Giants offense has the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and ranks 17th in home runs hit (124) in all of MLB. They have a collective .242 batting average, and are 19th in the league with 889 total hits and 16th in MLB action scoring 487 runs.

Pfaadt has a 1.8 ERA and a 0.8 WHIP against the Giants this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .063 batting average over one appearance.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Scott Alexander

The Giants will send Alexander (6-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Tuesday, when he threw one inning, giving up no earned runs while allowing one hit to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 36 games this season with a 3.13 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .212.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in four straight appearances.

Scott Alexander vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 526 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB. They are batting .255 for the campaign with 123 home runs, 18th in the league.

The Diamondbacks have gone 3-for-12 with a triple and an RBI in three games against the left-hander this season.

