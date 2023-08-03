Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Giants on August 3, 2023
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:50 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for LaMonte Wade Jr and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 79 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 61 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .267/.397/.422 so far this season.
- Wade has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.