How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will play Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at Oracle Park, at 3:45 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks' 123 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Arizona ranks eighth in the majors with a .424 team slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Arizona has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 526.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.342 WHIP this season.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Pfaadt (0-4) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Pfaadt has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Bryan Woo
|7/30/2023
|Mariners
|L 4-0
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Luis Castillo
|7/31/2023
|Giants
|W 4-3
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Jakob Junis
|8/1/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Alex Cobb
|8/2/2023
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Away
|Slade Cecconi
|Logan Webb
|8/3/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Scott Alexander
|8/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Bailey Ober
|8/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Kenta Maeda
|8/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Pablo Lopez
|8/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Julio Urías
|8/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Bobby Miller
