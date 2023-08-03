Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and starter Brandon Pfaadt on Thursday at 3:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +145 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -175 +145 8 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games. Arizona games have gone under the point total six consecutive times, and the average total during this span was 8.3 runs.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won in 27, or 48.2%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 6-4 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 47 of 109 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-28 29-24 20-23 37-29 41-38 16-14

