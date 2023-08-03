Thursday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (60-49) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-52) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 3:45 PM on August 3.

The Giants will call on Scott Alexander (6-1) versus the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (0-4).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won in 27, or 48.2%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Arizona has won 12 of 26 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (526 total, 4.8 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule