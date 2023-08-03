On Thursday, Corbin Carroll (hitting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 104 hits, batting .278 this season with 47 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 68 of 102 games this season (66.7%), including 28 multi-hit games (27.5%).

He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 40 games this season (39.2%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (14.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 52.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (19.6%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 48 .273 AVG .283 .349 OBP .363 .505 SLG .556 22 XBH 25 10 HR 11 30 RBI 29 43/19 K/BB 43/20 12 SB 20

Giants Pitching Rankings