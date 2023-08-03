Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Corbin Carroll (hitting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 104 hits, batting .278 this season with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 68 of 102 games this season (66.7%), including 28 multi-hit games (27.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40 games this season (39.2%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (14.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 52.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (19.6%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|48
|.273
|AVG
|.283
|.349
|OBP
|.363
|.505
|SLG
|.556
|22
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|29
|43/19
|K/BB
|43/20
|12
|SB
|20
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, one per game).
- Alexander (6-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.13 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the lefty threw one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering no earned runs while giving up only one hit.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.13, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 36 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .212 batting average against him.
