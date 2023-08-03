On Thursday, Christian Walker (coming off going 1-for-1) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .263 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 105 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.6% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.

In 41 games this year (39.0%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 45.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 52 .272 AVG .255 .356 OBP .327 .565 SLG .465 30 XBH 24 13 HR 9 34 RBI 34 41/24 K/BB 43/21 3 SB 4

