Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Christian Walker (coming off going 1-for-1) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .263 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 105 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.6% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 41 games this year (39.0%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 45.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|52
|.272
|AVG
|.255
|.356
|OBP
|.327
|.565
|SLG
|.465
|30
|XBH
|24
|13
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|34
|41/24
|K/BB
|43/21
|3
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, one per game).
- The Giants are sending Alexander (6-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the left-hander tossed one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering no earned runs while giving up only one hit.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.13, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 36 games this season. Opponents are batting .212 against him.
