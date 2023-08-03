Carson Kelly -- hitting .172 with an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the hill, on August 3 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Kelly has picked up a hit in 37.5% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.
  • He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Kelly has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three games this season (12.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.056 AVG .278
.081 OBP .289
.056 SLG .389
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
3 RBI 3
12/1 K/BB 9/1
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, one per game).
  • Alexander (6-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
  • His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when the left-hander threw one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering no earned runs while giving up only one hit.
  • The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.13, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 36 games this season. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
