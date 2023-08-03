Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carson Kelly -- hitting .172 with an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the hill, on August 3 at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Giants
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Kelly has picked up a hit in 37.5% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Kelly has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this season (12.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.056
|AVG
|.278
|.081
|OBP
|.289
|.056
|SLG
|.389
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, one per game).
- Alexander (6-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when the left-hander threw one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering no earned runs while giving up only one hit.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.13, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 36 games this season. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.