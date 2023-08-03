Right now the Arizona Cardinals have the second-worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Arizona ranked 22nd in the with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).

Last season the Cardinals had three wins away from home, but just one at home.

When favored last season Arizona recorded just one victory (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

The Cardinals won just once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC as a whole.

Cardinals Impact Players

On the ground, James Conner had seven touchdowns and 782 yards (60.2 per game) last year.

In addition, Conner had 46 catches for 300 yards and one touchdown.

Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Greg Dortch had 52 receptions for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Rondale Moore scored one TD, hauling in 41 balls for 414 yards (51.8 per game).

Isaiah Simmons had two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1500 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000 5 October 8 Bengals - +1100 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +8000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +20000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 17 49ers - +1000 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +800 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3500

