Alek Thomas -- batting .233 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the hill, on August 3 at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .231.
  • Thomas has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 68), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Thomas has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.4% of his games.
  • He has scored in 24 games this year (35.3%), including six multi-run games (8.8%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 34
.282 AVG .189
.318 OBP .220
.485 SLG .336
12 XBH 10
3 HR 4
11 RBI 9
23/5 K/BB 34/5
2 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Giants' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 114 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Alexander gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.13, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 36 games this season. Opponents have a .212 batting average against him.
