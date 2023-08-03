South Korea vs. Germany: Women’s World Cup Group H Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 3
On Thursday, August 3 at 6:00 AM ET, Germany (3 points) and South Korea (0 points) match up for each side's final match in Group H at the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Sportsbooks have given Germany odds of -493 to win this match, and South Korea is at +1240 (with the draw at +535). An over/under of 2.5 goals (with the over at -160 and the under at +124) has been set for this game.
Bet on the result of Germany vs. South Korea at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Germany vs. South Korea Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 6:00 AM ET
- Location: Brisbane, Australia
- Venue: Suncorp Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX US,Fox Sports 2
- Total: 2.5
- Germany Moneyline: -493
- South Korea Moneyline: +1240
Germany vs. South Korea World Cup Betting Insights
- The teams combine to score 3.5 goals per game, 1.0 more than this match's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 2.5 goals per game, the same as this match's over/under.
- Germany has been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this tournament, and went 1-0-1 in those games.
- Germany has played as a moneyline favorite of -493 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.
- South Korea is an underdog for the first time this tournament.
- South Korea has not entered a game this tournament as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1240 odds on them winning this game.
Germany World Cup Stats
Take your pick for Germany vs. South Korea on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Germany vs. South Korea Recent Performance
- Germany went 6-1-4 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 23 goals and conceding 12. This year, its record is 3-1-3 versus fellow World Cup squads (13 goals scored, eight allowed).
- Last time out, Germany suffered a 2-1 defeat to Colombia, taking 13 shots and outshooting by four.
- In 2022, South Korea was 6-4-2 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +9. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 3-0-4 (+1 goal differential).
- South Korea endured a 1-0 defeat to Morocco on July 30 in its most recent match, while recording eight more shots than Morocco.
Germany Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Merle Frohms
|28
|1
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Chantal Hagel
|25
|2
|TSG Hoffenheim (Germany)
|Kathrin Hendrich
|31
|3
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Sophia Kleinherne
|23
|4
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Marina Hegering
|33
|5
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Lena Oberdorf
|21
|6
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Lea Schuller
|25
|7
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Sydney Lohmann
|23
|8
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Svenja Huth
|32
|9
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Laura Freigang
|25
|10
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Alexandra Popp
|32
|11
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Ann Katrin Berger
|32
|12
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Sara Daebritz
|28
|13
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Lena Lattwein
|23
|14
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Sjoeke Nusken
|22
|15
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Nicole Anyomi
|23
|16
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Felicitas Rauch
|27
|17
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Melanie Leupolz
|29
|18
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Klara Buehl
|22
|19
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Lina Magull
|28
|20
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Stina Johannes
|23
|21
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Jule Brand
|20
|22
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Sara Doorsoun
|31
|23
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
South Korea Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Young Geul Yoon
|35
|1
|-
|Choo Hyojoo
|23
|2
|-
|Hong Hyeji
|26
|3
|-
|Shim Seo Yeon
|34
|4
|-
|Yun-Ji Kim
|34
|5
|-
|Lim Seonjoo
|32
|6
|-
|Son Hwayeon
|26
|7
|-
|Cho Sohyun
|35
|8
|-
|Lee Geummin
|29
|9
|-
|Ji Soyun
|32
|10
|-
|Choe Yuri
|28
|11
|-
|Moon Mira
|31
|12
|-
|Eun Sun Park
|36
|13
|-
|Jeoun Eunha
|30
|14
|-
|Chun Garam
|20
|15
|-
|Jang Selgi
|29
|16
|-
|Lee Youngju
|31
|17
|-
|Jung Mi Kim
|38
|18
|-
|Casey Phair
|16
|19
|-
|Kim Hyeri
|33
|20
|-
|Jisu Ryu
|25
|21
|-
|Yebin Bae
|18
|22
|-
|Kang Chaerim
|25
|23
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.