The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.237 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Giants.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 23 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .249.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 61 of 95 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

In 15 games this season, he has homered (15.8%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Gurriel has driven in a run in 35 games this year (36.8%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 32 of 95 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 46 .250 AVG .249 .304 OBP .289 .500 SLG .411 25 XBH 16 9 HR 7 32 RBI 26 36/13 K/BB 28/8 2 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings