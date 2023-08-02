Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:35 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Giants.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.517) thanks to 44 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 12th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Marte enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- Marte has recorded a hit in 77 of 100 games this season (77.0%), including 29 multi-hit games (29.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this season (17.0%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (35.0%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (15.0%).
- He has scored in 54.0% of his games this year (54 of 100), with two or more runs 16 times (16.0%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.296
|AVG
|.292
|.371
|OBP
|.372
|.476
|SLG
|.554
|19
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|12
|19
|RBI
|38
|34/21
|K/BB
|37/24
|3
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 140 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 26th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
