After hitting .214 with a double and two walks in his past 10 games, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Herrera At The Plate

  • Herrera is batting .221 with four doubles and nine walks.
  • Herrera has had a hit in 10 of 27 games this season (37.0%), including multiple hits five times (18.5%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 27 games this year.
  • In five games this season, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 10 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
.154 AVG .310
.195 OBP .432
.154 SLG .448
0 XBH 4
0 HR 0
2 RBI 4
12/2 K/BB 10/7
1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Webb (8-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 7 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.68), 16th in WHIP (1.108), and 28th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
