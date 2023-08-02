Jake McCarthy -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on August 2 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .248 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 22 walks.

In 54.8% of his games this year (40 of 73), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (21.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in two of 73 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this year (16.4%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 29 of 73 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .271 AVG .218 .312 OBP .333 .414 SLG .248 11 XBH 2 2 HR 0 6 RBI 8 31/8 K/BB 24/14 15 SB 8

Giants Pitching Rankings