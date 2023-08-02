Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:37 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on August 2 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .248 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 22 walks.
- In 54.8% of his games this year (40 of 73), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (21.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in two of 73 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this year (16.4%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 29 of 73 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.271
|AVG
|.218
|.312
|OBP
|.333
|.414
|SLG
|.248
|11
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|31/8
|K/BB
|24/14
|15
|SB
|8
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went 7 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.68), 16th in WHIP (1.108), and 27th in K/9 (8.9).
