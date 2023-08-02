Jace Peterson Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jace Peterson -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on August 2 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jace Peterson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Giants
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is batting .222 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks.
- Peterson is batting .357 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Peterson has had a hit in 49 of 92 games this season (53.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (12.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 92), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Peterson has driven home a run in 17 games this season (18.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 27.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|1
|.179
|AVG
|.333
|.280
|OBP
|.333
|.279
|SLG
|.333
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|0
|41/20
|K/BB
|1/0
|8
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (8-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 26th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 28th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.