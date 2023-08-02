Jace Peterson -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on August 2 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jace Peterson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is batting .222 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks.

Peterson is batting .357 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Peterson has had a hit in 49 of 92 games this season (53.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (12.0%).

He has hit a home run in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 92), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Peterson has driven home a run in 17 games this season (18.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 27.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 1 .179 AVG .333 .280 OBP .333 .279 SLG .333 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 13 RBI 0 41/20 K/BB 1/0 8 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings