The San Francisco Giants (59-49) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-51) on Wednesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET.

The Giants will look to Logan Webb (8-9), while the Diamondbacks' starter has not yet been announced.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (8-9, 3.68 ERA) vs TBA - ARI

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants will send Webb (8-9) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.68, a 5.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.108 in 22 games this season.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

Webb has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 22 chances this season, and averages 6.4 frames when he pitches.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.68), 16th in WHIP (1.108), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Logan Webb vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with a .256 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks eighth in the league (.426) and 123 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 8-for-49 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in 14 innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.