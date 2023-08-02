Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Giants on August 2, 2023
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Corbin Carroll and others in the San Francisco Giants-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has put up 104 hits with 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 32 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .281/.359/.535 on the season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI (115 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .294/.372/.517 so far this season.
- Marte takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 28
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Webb Stats
- The Giants will send Logan Webb (8-9) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.
- In 22 starts this season, Webb has lasted five or more innings 21 times, with an average of 6.4 innings per appearance.
- In 22 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
- The 26-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 26th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Webb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 28
|7.1
|6
|3
|3
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 22
|1.1
|5
|6
|6
|2
|1
|at Reds
|Jul. 18
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 9
|9.0
|7
|0
|0
|10
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 3
|6.2
|7
|2
|2
|11
|2
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 78 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .267/.398/.421 slash line on the year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
