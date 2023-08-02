Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Corbin Carroll and others in the San Francisco Giants-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has put up 104 hits with 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 32 stolen bases.

He's slashing .281/.359/.535 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI (115 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashed .294/.372/.517 so far this season.

Marte takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Webb Stats

The Giants will send Logan Webb (8-9) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.

In 22 starts this season, Webb has lasted five or more innings 21 times, with an average of 6.4 innings per appearance.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

The 26-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 26th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jul. 28 7.1 6 3 3 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 22 1.1 5 6 6 2 1 at Reds Jul. 18 7.0 4 2 2 7 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 9 9.0 7 0 0 10 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 11 2

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Wade Stats

Wade has 78 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .267/.398/.421 slash line on the year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 1 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

