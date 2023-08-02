The San Francisco Giants (59-49) will lean on LaMonte Wade Jr when they host Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-51) at Oracle Park on Wednesday, August 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +145 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Giants game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (+145) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 55 times and won 28, or 50.9%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Giants have a record of 10-5 (66.7%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Giants went 2-4 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 27, or 49.1%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+185) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+160) Christian Walker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+150) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+210) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+165)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win NL West +1400 - 3rd

