How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks will play on Wednesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte among those expected to step up at the plate.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Location: San Francisco, California
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks' 123 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 350 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks eighth in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- Arizona has scored 524 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Arizona has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.342 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-2
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Logan Gilbert
|7/29/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Bryan Woo
|7/30/2023
|Mariners
|L 4-0
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Luis Castillo
|7/31/2023
|Giants
|W 4-3
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Jakob Junis
|8/1/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Alex Cobb
|8/2/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|-
|Logan Webb
|8/3/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Anthony DeSclafani
|8/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Bailey Ober
|8/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Kenta Maeda
|8/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Pablo Lopez
|8/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Julio Urías
