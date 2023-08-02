The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks will play on Wednesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte among those expected to step up at the plate.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 123 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 350 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks eighth in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Arizona has scored 524 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.342 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Mariners L 5-2 Home Tommy Henry Logan Gilbert 7/29/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Home Brandon Pfaadt Bryan Woo 7/30/2023 Mariners L 4-0 Home Merrill Kelly Luis Castillo 7/31/2023 Giants W 4-3 Away Ryne Nelson Jakob Junis 8/1/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 8/2/2023 Giants - Away - Logan Webb 8/3/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Pfaadt Anthony DeSclafani 8/4/2023 Twins - Away Merrill Kelly Bailey Ober 8/5/2023 Twins - Away Ryne Nelson Kenta Maeda 8/6/2023 Twins - Away Zac Gallen Pablo Lopez 8/8/2023 Dodgers - Home - Julio Urías

