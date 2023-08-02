Wednesday's contest at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (59-49) going head to head against the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-51) at 9:45 PM ET (on August 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Giants, so it should be a tight matchup.

Logan Webb (8-9) will take the mound for the Giants in this matchup. The Diamondbacks, however, have yet to list a starter.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (49.1%) in those games.

Arizona has a mark of 6-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Arizona is No. 10 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (524 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule