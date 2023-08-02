Corbin Carroll -- batting .257 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on August 2 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (104) this season while batting .281 with 47 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is eighth in slugging.

Carroll has had a hit in 68 of 101 games this year (67.3%), including multiple hits 28 times (27.7%).

In 20 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.8%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (38.6%), with two or more RBI in 15 of them (14.9%).

He has scored a run in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 20 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 47 .273 AVG .290 .349 OBP .370 .505 SLG .568 22 XBH 25 10 HR 11 30 RBI 28 43/19 K/BB 43/20 12 SB 20

Giants Pitching Rankings