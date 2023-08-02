Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:35 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Carson Kelly -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on August 2 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Kelly has picked up a hit in 37.5% of his 24 games this season, with at least two hits in 12.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Kelly has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in three of 24 games so far this season.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.056
|AVG
|.278
|.081
|OBP
|.289
|.056
|SLG
|.389
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Giants give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (8-9) takes the mound for the Giants in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.68 ERA in 141 2/3 innings pitched, with 140 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 26th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th.
