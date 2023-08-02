Carson Kelly -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on August 2 at 9:45 PM ET.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Kelly has picked up a hit in 37.5% of his 24 games this season, with at least two hits in 12.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Kelly has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in three of 24 games so far this season.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .056 AVG .278 .081 OBP .289 .056 SLG .389 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings