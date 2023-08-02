Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:44 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alek Thomas -- batting .290 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on August 2 at 9:45 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Giants.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .234.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 50.7% of his games this year (34 of 67), with multiple hits 14 times (20.9%).
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (10.4%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this season (25.4%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.5%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (35.8%), including six multi-run games (9.0%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.282
|AVG
|.193
|.318
|OBP
|.226
|.485
|SLG
|.345
|12
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|23/5
|K/BB
|34/5
|2
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 26th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
