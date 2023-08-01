Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.111 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 185 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .249.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 94 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.4% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven home a run in 34 games this year (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 33.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.4%.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|45
|.250
|AVG
|.247
|.304
|OBP
|.289
|.500
|SLG
|.396
|25
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|25
|36/13
|K/BB
|28/8
|2
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 111 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Cobb (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.97, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .274 batting average against him.
