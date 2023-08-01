The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.111 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 185 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .249.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 94 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.4% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven home a run in 34 games this year (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 33.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.4%.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 45 .250 AVG .247 .304 OBP .289 .500 SLG .396 25 XBH 15 9 HR 6 32 RBI 25 36/13 K/BB 28/8 2 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings