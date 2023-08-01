Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jose Herrera (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera has four doubles and nine walks while hitting .221.
- Herrera has picked up a hit in 10 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- In 27 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In five games this season, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 10 games this year (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.154
|AVG
|.310
|.195
|OBP
|.432
|.154
|SLG
|.448
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|4
|12/2
|K/BB
|10/7
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 20th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old has put together a 2.97 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
