Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .251 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 22 walks.
- McCarthy has had a hit in 40 of 72 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits 16 times (22.2%).
- In 72 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in 12 games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 40.3% of his games this year (29 of 72), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.271
|AVG
|.224
|.312
|OBP
|.342
|.414
|SLG
|.255
|11
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|31/8
|K/BB
|23/14
|15
|SB
|8
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- The Giants will send Cobb (6-3) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.97, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .274 batting average against him.
