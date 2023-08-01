Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .243 with a double, two triples, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Giants.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.
- Perdomo has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has homered in five games this season (5.7%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has driven home a run in 25 games this year (28.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 39 times this season (44.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.223
|AVG
|.333
|.331
|OBP
|.436
|.345
|SLG
|.484
|12
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|22
|33/23
|K/BB
|20/21
|7
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 20th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.97, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .274 batting average against him.
