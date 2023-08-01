After hitting .243 with a double, two triples, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Giants.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.

Perdomo has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has homered in five games this season (5.7%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has driven home a run in 25 games this year (28.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 39 times this season (44.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .223 AVG .333 .331 OBP .436 .345 SLG .484 12 XBH 12 2 HR 3 15 RBI 22 33/23 K/BB 20/21 7 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings