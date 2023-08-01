Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Emmanuel Rivera -- with a slugging percentage of .656 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on August 1 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .292 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Rivera is batting .313 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 62.7% of his 59 games this season, Rivera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rivera has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (32.2%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (6.8%).
- He has scored in 25 of 59 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.275
|AVG
|.310
|.292
|OBP
|.381
|.373
|SLG
|.450
|6
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|17
|21/3
|K/BB
|23/12
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 111 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 20th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.97, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .274 batting average against him.
