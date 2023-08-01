LaMonte Wade Jr and Corbin Carroll are two of the players with prop bets available when the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks play at Oracle Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 9:45 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Gallen Stats

Zac Gallen (11-5) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd start of the season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 14th, 1.076 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 6.1 7 5 5 8 2 at Braves Jul. 20 7.0 5 3 3 5 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 5.0 6 3 3 5 3 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 7.0 4 1 1 5 0 at Angels Jul. 2 7.0 5 4 4 12 1

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 39 walks and 58 RBI (104 total hits). He has swiped 32 bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.362/.541 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 114 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs, 45 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .295/.373/.512 slash line so far this year.

Marte enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Wade Stats

Wade has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 60 walks and 29 RBI (76 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.394/.408 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

