On Tuesday, August 1 at 9:45 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants (58-49) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-50) at Oracle Park. Alex Cobb will get the ball for the Giants, while Zac Gallen will take the mound for the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Giants (-110). A 7.5-run total has been set for this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-3, 2.97 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (11-5, 3.36 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 28, or 50.9%, of the 55 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Giants have gone 33-30 (52.4%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total two times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 27 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 27 of 55 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+280) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+150) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+155) Christian Walker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+140)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win NL West +1400 - 3rd

