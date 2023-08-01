Alex Cobb and Zac Gallen are the projected starters when the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Tuesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 120 home runs.

Fueled by 347 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks eighth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Arizona has scored 521 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

The Diamondbacks rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.341 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Gallen (11-5) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has 12 quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Gallen will look to pitch five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has made 22 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Cardinals L 11-7 Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 7/28/2023 Mariners L 5-2 Home Tommy Henry Logan Gilbert 7/29/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Home Brandon Pfaadt Bryan Woo 7/30/2023 Mariners L 4-0 Home Merrill Kelly Luis Castillo 7/31/2023 Giants W 4-3 Away Ryne Nelson Jakob Junis 8/1/2023 Giants - Away Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 8/2/2023 Giants - Away Tommy Henry Logan Webb 8/3/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Pfaadt Anthony DeSclafani 8/4/2023 Twins - Away Merrill Kelly Bailey Ober 8/5/2023 Twins - Away Ryne Nelson Kenta Maeda 8/6/2023 Twins - Away Zac Gallen Pablo Lopez

