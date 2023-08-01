Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will meet Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at -105. The matchup's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -115 -105 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Arizona's past four games has been 8.6, a streak in which the Diamondbacks and their opponents have finished under every time.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 60.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (28-18).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Arizona has a record of 28-18 (60.9%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 53.5% chance to win.

Arizona has combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times this season for a 47-55-5 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have covered 60% of their games this season, going 6-4-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-28 29-22 20-23 37-27 41-36 16-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.