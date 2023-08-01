Tuesday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (58-49) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-50) at Oracle Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Giants taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on August 1.

The Giants will give the nod to Alex Cobb (6-3, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zac Gallen (11-5, 3.36 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (49.1%) in those games.

Arizona has a mark of 27-28 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (521 total, 4.9 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.64 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule