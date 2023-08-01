Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corbin Carroll -- hitting .265 with a double, a triple, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on August 1 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Giants.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 104 hits, batting .284 this season with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is eighth in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 68 of 100 games this season (68.0%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (28.0%).
- In 20 games this year, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39.0% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this year (53.0%), including multiple runs in 20 games.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|46
|.273
|AVG
|.297
|.349
|OBP
|.378
|.505
|SLG
|.581
|22
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|28
|43/19
|K/BB
|43/20
|12
|SB
|20
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 20th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.97, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
