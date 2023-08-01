Corbin Carroll -- hitting .265 with a double, a triple, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on August 1 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Giants.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 104 hits, batting .284 this season with 47 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is eighth in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 68 of 100 games this season (68.0%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (28.0%).

In 20 games this year, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

In 39.0% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 53 games this year (53.0%), including multiple runs in 20 games.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 46 .273 AVG .297 .349 OBP .378 .505 SLG .581 22 XBH 25 10 HR 11 30 RBI 28 43/19 K/BB 43/20 12 SB 20

